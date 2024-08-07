8VI Holdings Affirms Corporate Governance Compliance

8VI Holdings Ltd (AU:8VI) has released an update.

8VI Holdings Limited has affirmatively disclosed its adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations for the financial year ended 31 March 2024, as detailed in their latest corporate governance statement. The company’s board has approved this statement, which is current as of 7 August 2024 and is accessible through their website. The disclosure includes a comprehensive overview of the company’s governance practices and confirms their compliance with key recommendations.

