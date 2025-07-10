7Road Holdings Announces Key Management Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

7Road Holdings Limited ( (HK:0797) ) just unveiled an announcement.

7Road Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced a change in its joint company secretary, authorized representative, and process agent roles. Mr. Cheung Kai Cheong Willie has resigned from these positions, and Mr. Cheng Ching Kit has been appointed to fill them, effective from July 10, 2025. Mr. Cheng, an assistant vice president at SWCS Corporate Services Group, brings over 12 years of experience in the corporate secretarial field. This change is expected to enhance the company’s compliance with the Listing Rules and other applicable regulations, as Mr. Cheng will assist Mr. Yang Cheng, the current joint company secretary, in fulfilling these duties.

More about 7Road Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 770,518

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.38B

