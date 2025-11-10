7C Solarparken AG Managerial Share Purchase Reflects Confidence

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

7C Solarparken ( (DE:HRPK) ) just unveiled an update.

7C Solarparken AG announced a managerial transaction involving Steven De Proost, a member of its managing body, who purchased shares valued at 27,475.50 EUR on the Xetra trading platform. This transaction reflects internal confidence in the company’s prospects and could influence investor perception positively.

More about 7C Solarparken

7C Solarparken AG operates in the renewable energy industry, focusing on the development and management of solar power plants. The company is based in Bayreuth, Germany, and its shares are traded on various stock exchanges including Frankfurt, Berlin, and London.

YTD Price Performance: -17.16%

Average Trading Volume: 99,684

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €128.1M

