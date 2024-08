Webcentral Ltd (AU:5GN) has released an update.

Joe Gangi, a director of 5G Networks Limited, has ceased his position as of August 13, 2024. He held a direct interest in 23,284 ordinary shares and an indirect interest in 7,721,756 ordinary shares through various trusts and funds. The final director’s interest notice was issued to comply with the Australian Securities Exchange listing rules.

