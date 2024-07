Webcentral Ltd (AU:5GN) has released an update.

5G Networks Limited has announced the cancellation of 22,754,851 ordinary fully paid securities following an on-market buy-back, with the cessation taking effect on July 5, 2024. This strategic move is expected to impact the company’s issued capital structure and is of interest to investors monitoring market activities.

