5G Networks Enhances Stake in AuCyber Limited

Sovereign Cloud Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:CYB) ) has issued an announcement.

Sovereign Cloud Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary 5G Networks Limited (5GN), has increased its voting power in AuCyber Limited from 82.047% to 89.685% through acquisitions on the ASX. This increase in holdings reflects a strategic move by 5GN, further consolidating its control over AuCyber Limited, potentially impacting corporate decisions and stakeholder interests.

YTD Price Performance: -10.0%

Average Trading Volume: 1,811,692

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$22.08M

