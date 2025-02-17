5G Networks Enhances Stake in AuCyber Limited

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:
Sovereign Cloud Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:CYB) ) has issued an announcement.
Sovereign Cloud Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary 5G Networks Limited (5GN), has increased its voting power in AuCyber Limited from 82.047% to 89.685% through acquisitions on the ASX. This increase in holdings reflects a strategic move by 5GN, further consolidating its control over AuCyber Limited, potentially impacting corporate decisions and stakeholder interests.
More about Sovereign Cloud Holdings Ltd.
YTD Price Performance: -10.0%
Average Trading Volume: 1,811,692
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy
Current Market Cap: A$22.08M
