5G Networks Concludes Takeover Offer for AuCyber

Sovereign Cloud Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:CYB) ) has provided an announcement.

5G Networks Limited announced the closure of its on-market takeover offer for AuCyber Limited, securing an 89.685% interest in AuCyber’s shares. However, this interest falls short of the 90% required for compulsory acquisition under Australian law, which may affect 5GN’s plans for complete acquisition and influence its strategic positioning within the industry.

More about Sovereign Cloud Holdings Ltd.

5G Networks Limited (5GN) is an Australian-owned digital services company that supports over 2,500 corporate clients. It offers a wide range of digital services, including Cloud, Data networks, Data centre, managed IT services, and digital marketing solutions. The company owns and operates a nationwide and international high-speed data network with presence in major Australian cities and several international locations, providing managed cloud solutions and IT optimization services.

YTD Price Performance: -10.0%

Average Trading Volume: 1,811,692

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$22.08M

