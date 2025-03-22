51Talk Reports Strong Growth in 2024 Earnings

China Online Education Group ( (COE) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information China Online Education Group presented to its investors.

China Online Education Group, also known as 51Talk, is a global online education platform specializing in English language education, offering live interactive lessons through its online and mobile platforms. The company connects students with qualified teachers, providing a personalized learning experience using data analytics and feedback.

In its latest earnings report for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, 51Talk reported significant growth in both gross billings and net revenues. The company achieved a 74.4% year-over-year increase in gross billings, reaching US$69.6 million, and an 87.0% rise in net revenues, totaling US$50.7 million for the year. The number of active students also saw a substantial increase, reflecting the company’s expanding reach and demand for its services.

Key financial highlights include a 93.4% growth in gross billings and a 117.3% increase in net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. The number of active students in the fourth quarter rose by 83.2%, indicating strong market acceptance. Despite increased operating expenses, the company managed to narrow its operating losses significantly, showcasing improved operational efficiency.

The company’s strategic focus on integrating AI into its operations has begun to yield positive results, enhancing operational efficiency and contributing to a reduction in operating losses. Looking ahead, 51Talk plans to continue leveraging AI for personalized education solutions, aiming for further efficiency improvements and market expansion.

Looking forward, 51Talk’s management remains optimistic about the company’s growth trajectory, expecting continued revenue growth and further adoption of AI technologies to enhance educational offerings and operational efficiencies in 2025.

