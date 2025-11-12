$5 Million Financing Boost for Tartana Minerals’ Copper Projects

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

R3D Resources Limited ( (AU:TAT) ) has shared an update.

Tartana Minerals Limited has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent with Alt Resources plc for a $5 million non-dilutive financing package to support its copper assets in North Queensland. This financing, divided into two tranches, will be used to optimize production processes, conduct drilling, and refurbish processing facilities. The agreement aligns Alt Resources’ returns with Tartana’s production and commodity prices, offering potential benefits if production exceeds expectations.

Tartana Minerals Limited is an ASX-listed copper producer with mining and exploration projects in Far North Queensland, focusing on copper, zinc, and gold. The company aims to grow resources and build shareholder value through systematic exploration and project development.

