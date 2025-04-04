4Front Ventures Announces Board Changes and Audit Delay

4Front Ventures ( (TSE:FFNT) ) just unveiled an update.

On April 3, 2025, 4Front Ventures Corp. announced significant changes to its Board of Directors, including the resignation of three members to enhance governance and eliminate potential conflicts of interest. The company also delayed its audited financial statements for 2024 due to ongoing financing and restructuring efforts, with an anticipated filing within sixty days of resuming its audit. Additionally, 4Front issued restricted stock units to four directors as compensation for board service, covering the period from May 2024 to February 2025.

More about 4Front Ventures

4Front Ventures Corp. is a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer with operations in Illinois, Massachusetts, and facilities in Washington. Established in 2011, the company is known for its high standards and cost-effective cultivation and production methods. It has launched over 20 cannabis brands and more than 1,800 products, distributed through its Mission dispensaries and retail outlets.

