4D Molecular Therapeutics Closes $93.3 Million Stock Offering

An announcement from 4D Molecular Therapeutics ( (FDMT) ) is now available.

On November 6, 2025, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. entered into an underwriting agreement with Leerink Partners LLC and Evercore Group L.L.C. to issue and sell 8,385,809 shares of its common stock and pre-funded warrants for additional shares, raising approximately $93.3 million in net proceeds. The offering closed on November 7, 2025, and was conducted under a prospectus supplement filed with the SEC, with the company agreeing to indemnify the underwriters against certain liabilities and implementing a lock-up period until January 6, 2026, for its directors and executive officers.

Spark’s Take on FDMT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FDMT is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily influenced by the company’s financial performance challenges, which are typical for early-stage biotech firms. Despite these challenges, the stock shows strong technical momentum, suggesting positive market sentiment. However, the lack of profitability and absence of dividends weigh down the valuation score.

More about 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of gene therapy products. The company’s primary products are designed to treat rare and large market diseases, leveraging its proprietary platform to create targeted and effective treatments.

Average Trading Volume: 787,515

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $490.8M

