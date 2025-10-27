4D Molecular Therapeutics Advances in Macular Degeneration Treatment: A Phase 3 Study Update

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. ((FDMT)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: The clinical study titled A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Masked, Active-Controlled Trial of a Single Intravitreal Injection of 4D-150 in Adults With Macular Neovascularization Secondary to Age-Related Macular Degeneration aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of a single intravitreal injection of 4D-150. This study focuses on treating macular neovascularization, a condition linked to age-related macular degeneration, which is a leading cause of vision loss in older adults.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests two interventions: the experimental 4D-150 IVT (3E10 vg/eye) and EYLEA® (aflibercept) Injection 2 mg, which serves as the active comparator. Both are biological treatments administered via intravitreal injection, targeting improved vision outcomes in affected patients.

Study Design: This Phase 3 trial is interventional, with participants randomly allocated into parallel groups. The study employs a quadruple masking approach, ensuring that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are blinded to the treatment allocations. The primary aim is to assess the treatment’s effectiveness.

Study Timeline: The study began on July 7, 2025, with the latest update submitted on October 16, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progression and current status of the trial, which is actively recruiting participants.

Market Implications: The progress of this study could significantly influence 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ stock performance, as positive results may enhance investor confidence and position the company as a leader in innovative eye disease treatments. The trial’s outcome could also impact competitors in the ophthalmology sector, particularly those developing similar therapies.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

