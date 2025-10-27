4D Molecular Therapeutics Advances Gene Therapy Trial for Fabry Disease

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. ((FDMT)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Study Overview: 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. is conducting an open-label, Phase 1/2a trial titled ‘An Open-Label, Phase 1/2a Trial of Gene Therapy 4D-310 in Adults With Fabry Disease and Cardiac Involvement.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacodynamics of the gene therapy 4D-310 in adult patients with Fabry Disease and cardiac involvement, highlighting its potential significance in addressing this rare genetic disorder.

Intervention/Treatment: The intervention being tested is a biological treatment named 4D-310, administered through a single intravenous (IV) infusion. This gene therapy is designed to target and potentially alleviate symptoms associated with Fabry Disease, particularly focusing on cardiac complications.

Study Design: This interventional study follows a non-randomized, sequential model with no masking, meaning all participants and researchers know the treatment being administered. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to assess the effects of different doses of 4D-310 on the study participants.

Study Timeline: The study began on November 4, 2022, with the latest update submitted on February 19, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progression and current status of the trial, which is still recruiting participants.

Market Implications: The ongoing development of 4D-310 could significantly impact 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ stock performance, as successful trial outcomes may boost investor confidence and market valuation. Given the competitive landscape in gene therapy for rare diseases, positive results could position the company favorably against peers.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue