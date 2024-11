4basebio UK Societas (GB:4BB) has released an update.

4basebio UK Societas has seen a significant change in its shareholder structure as 2invest AG, based in Heidelberg, Germany, reduced its voting rights from 28.64% to 14.40%. This shift in voting rights reflects an acquisition or disposal of shares, impacting the company’s control dynamics and potentially influencing its future strategic decisions.

