4basebio UK Societas (GB:4BB) has released an update.

4basebio PLC recently reported a significant change in its voting rights, with holdings dropping below the 3% threshold. This adjustment follows an acquisition or disposal of voting rights by David Roth, based in Cambridge, UK. Investors should note this shift as it might influence the company’s decision-making and strategic direction.

