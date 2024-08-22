3SBio Reports Strong Growth in H1 2024

3SBio (HK:1530) has released an update.

3SBio has reported a significant increase in financial performance for the first half of 2024, with revenue up 16% and net profit up 11.1% compared to the same period in 2023. The company’s gross profit margin also improved, reaching 86.5%, indicating enhanced efficiency and profitability. This robust growth is reflected in an increase in EBITDA by 23.4%, signaling strong operational performance.

