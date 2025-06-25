3M India Announces Trading Window Closure in Compliance with SEBI Regulations

Confident Investing Starts Here:

3M India Limited ( (IN:3MINDIA) ) has shared an announcement.

3M India Limited announced the closure of its trading window in compliance with SEBI regulations and the company’s Code of Conduct. This closure will affect promoters, directors, and designated persons, and will remain in effect from July 1, 2025, until 48 hours after the financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, are declared. This move is part of the company’s efforts to ensure transparency and adherence to insider trading regulations, impacting stakeholders by temporarily restricting trading activities.

More about 3M India Limited

3M India Limited operates in the diversified technology industry, offering a wide range of products and services across various sectors, including electronics, healthcare, and consumer goods. The company is focused on innovation and maintaining its market presence in India.

Average Trading Volume: 167

Current Market Cap: 320B INR

