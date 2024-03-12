3M Appoints William M. Brown as New CEO

An update from 3M (MMM) is now available.

3M Company has announced the appointment of William M. Brown as the new CEO, starting May 1, 2024, succeeding Michael F. Roman, who will become the executive chairman. Brown’s impressive background includes leadership roles at L3Harris Technologies and Harris Corporation, as well as 14 years at United Technologies Corporation. He has accepted a comprehensive compensation package, which includes a significant base salary, annual incentives, a hiring bonus, and various long-term incentives such as stock awards and options. His appointment will be up for election at the forthcoming 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, and the Board has also waived the mandatory retirement age for both Brown and Roman.

