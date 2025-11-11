3i Infrastructure Reports Strong Half-Year Performance and Dividend Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

3i Infrastructure ( (GB:3IN) ) has issued an announcement.

3i Infrastructure plc reported strong performance for the first half of the financial year, with a total return of 7.4% on opening NAV, surpassing half of its annual target return. The company achieved an 18% increase in total income and non-income cash compared to the previous year, and is on track to meet its FY26 dividend target, representing a 6.3% increase from FY25. The portfolio’s growth is driven by strong performance from companies like TCR, which expanded into new markets, and ESVAGT, which is transitioning towards the offshore wind segment. The company’s strategic management and proactive financing strategies have positioned it well to continue delivering returns despite broader economic conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:3IN) stock is a Buy with a £3.90 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on 3i Infrastructure stock, see the GB:3IN Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:3IN is a Outperform.

3i Infrastructure’s strong profitability and stable financial position, combined with strategic investments and refinancing, underpin its solid stock performance. While revenue growth and cash flow conversion are areas for improvement, the stock’s undervaluation and attractive dividend yield enhance its appeal. Recent corporate events further strengthen its strategic position in the market.

3i Infrastructure plc is a Jersey-incorporated, closed-ended investment company listed on the London Stock Exchange. It is an approved UK Investment Trust regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission. The company focuses on investing responsibly in infrastructure to deliver long-term sustainable returns to shareholders, with its portfolio companies operating in markets characterized by low earnings cyclicality and inflation-linked revenues.

Average Trading Volume: 904,081

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

