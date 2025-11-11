3i Infrastructure Reports Robust Half-Year Performance with Strong Portfolio Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

3i Infrastructure ( (GB:3IN) ) has issued an announcement.

3i Infrastructure plc reported strong performance for the first half of the financial year, with a total income and non-income cash increase of 18% compared to the previous year. The company achieved a total return of 7.4% on opening NAV, exceeding its target return range of 8-10% per annum. The NAV per share rose to 407.9 pence, and the interim dividend was set at 6.725 pence per share, with a FY26 dividend target of 13.45 pence per share, marking a 6.3% increase from the previous year. The portfolio’s performance was driven by strong earnings growth, particularly from TCR, which expanded into new markets and increased demand for electric-powered GSE. ESVAGT, another portfolio company, faced minor setbacks due to the late delivery of a new vessel but continues to lead in the European offshore wind SOV market.

Spark’s Take on GB:3IN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:3IN is a Outperform.

3i Infrastructure’s strong profitability and stable financial position, combined with strategic investments and refinancing, underpin its solid stock performance. While revenue growth and cash flow conversion are areas for improvement, the stock’s undervaluation and attractive dividend yield enhance its appeal. Recent corporate events further strengthen its strategic position in the market.

More about 3i Infrastructure

3i Infrastructure plc is a Jersey-incorporated, closed-ended investment company, listed on the London Stock Exchange and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission. The company focuses on investing responsibly in infrastructure to deliver long-term sustainable returns to shareholders. Its portfolio companies operate in markets with low earnings cyclicality, inflation-linked revenues, and defensive return characteristics, aligning with long-term structural megatrends.

Average Trading Volume: 904,081

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

