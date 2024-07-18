3i Group plc Celebrates Strong Opening to FY2025

3i Group plc (GB:III) has released an update.

3i Group plc reported a positive start to FY2025, with an increase in NAV per share to 2,167 pence and a total return of 4% in the first quarter despite a negative foreign exchange impact. The company highlighted strong performance from its subsidiary Action, with significant sales and EBITDA growth, and a successful €2.1 billion refinancing event. Additionally, 3i Group saw encouraging results across its Private Equity portfolio and completed several strategic acquisitions and a notable divestiture.

