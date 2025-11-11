3DG Holdings Announces Upcoming Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co. Ltd. ( (HK:2882) ) just unveiled an announcement.

3DG Holdings (International) Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda, has announced that its board of directors will hold a meeting on November 26, 2025. The meeting’s agenda includes approving the interim results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, and considering the payment of an interim dividend.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2882) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co. Ltd. stock, see the HK:2882 Stock Forecast page.

More about Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co. Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 256,650

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$178M

For a thorough assessment of 2882 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue