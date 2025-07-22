3DG Holdings Announces AGM and Key Resolutions for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co. Ltd. ( (HK:2882) ) has shared an announcement.

3DG Holdings (International) Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 20, 2025, in Hong Kong. The AGM will address several key resolutions, including the consideration of audited financial statements, the re-election of directors, and the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as the company’s auditor. Additionally, a special resolution will be discussed to authorize the directors to allot and issue additional shares, with certain limitations, during a specified period.

