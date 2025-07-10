3D-Gold Enters Sub-Tenancy Agreement with Cheer Hope

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
The latest announcement is out from Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co. Ltd. ( (HK:2882) ).
3D-Gold, a subsidiary of Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co. Ltd., has entered into a Sub-Tenancy Agreement with Cheer Hope, a subsidiary of Luk Fook Holdings. This agreement involves subletting premises from 10 July 2025 to 14 March 2027. The transaction is considered a disposal of assets under the Listing Rules, requiring disclosure due to its financial implications. The agreement is also a connected transaction, given the relationship between the involved parties.
More about Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co. Ltd.
Average Trading Volume: 71,428
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: HK$153.7M
