360 Capital REIT has announced an increase in their substantial holding, from 39.80% to 41.49%, as their voting power grew due to additional shares acquired. The changes occurred between March and September 2024, indicating a strategic move by 360 Capital Property Limited and associates to strengthen their position in the company.

