360 Capital REIT Announces Quarterly Dividend Update

360 Capital REIT (AU:TOT) has released an update.

360 CAPITAL REIT has announced an update to its previous notification regarding a quarterly dividend distribution solely from 360 Capital Active REIT, with no payouts from 360 Capital Passive REIT. The update includes information on the distribution payment and the issuance of securities under the Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP). The distribution is related to the financial quarter ending March 31, 2024.

