360 Capital Group Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest as Tony Pitt has acquired 257,353 fully paid ordinary stapled securities through an on-market trade, increasing his total to 98.5 million securities. This move may attract attention from investors watching insider activities as an indicator of company performance.

