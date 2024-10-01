360 Capital Group Director Increases Stake

360 Capital Group Limited (AU:TGP) has released an update.

In a significant financial development, Tony Robert Pitt, a director of 360 Capital Group Limited and 360 Capital Investment Trust, has increased his holdings by acquiring 268,701 Fully Paid Ordinary Stapled Securities. This transaction, valued at $169,904.67, took place through an on-market trade, with the shares priced at $0.6323 each. Following the purchase, Pitt’s total holding in the company now stands at 97,433,034 securities.

