360 Capital Group Continues Share Buy-Back

360 Capital Group Limited (AU:TGP) has released an update.

360 Capital Group has actively engaged in a share buy-back, purchasing an additional 52,617 of its fully paid ordinary/stapled securities, as part of an ongoing market buy-back program. The company’s latest transaction follows the buy-back of a total of 9,388,865 securities to date, with the details announced on May 10, 2024. This move is part of 360 Capital Group’s strategy to manage capital efficiently and deliver value to its shareholders.

