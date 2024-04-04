360 Capital Corrects Director’s Interest Date

360 Capital Group Limited (AU:TGP) has released an update.

360 Capital Group has issued an amended notice correcting the date of the last director’s interest notice for Mr. Tony Pitt to 31 August 2023, from a previously stated 12 December 2023, with no other changes to the notice. The adjustment relates to the director’s interest in the company, involving both direct and indirect holdings, including an acquisition of 1,294,004 securities by TT Investment Trust.

For further insights into AU:TGP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.