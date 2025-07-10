333D Limited Reports Successful Outcomes from Extraordinary General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

333D Limited ( (AU:T3D) ) has provided an update.

333D Limited announced the successful outcomes of its Extraordinary General Meeting held on July 10, 2025, where all proposed resolutions were approved by poll. The resolutions included the issuance of shares to key personnel in lieu of fees and amendments to the company’s constitution, indicating a strategic move to align management interests and update governance structures.

More about 333D Limited

333D Limited operates in the digital technology industry, focusing on digital capture and creation. The company specializes in developing technologies for 3D printing and digital platforms, offering services such as digital asset management, 3D printing bureau services, and encoding data files using artificial intelligence for 3D viewing and printing.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$1.06M

See more insights into T3D stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue