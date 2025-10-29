333D Limited Announces Virtual AGM for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

333D Limited ( (AU:T3D) ) has issued an update.

333D Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 28, 2025, to be held virtually. The company is inviting shareholders to submit questions related to the company’s operations and audit report, with a deadline for submissions set for November 26, 2025. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the meeting and can vote either in person or by proxy, with specific guidelines provided for proxy voting.

More about 333D Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,674,239

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$15.52M

