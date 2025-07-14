333D Limited Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

333D Limited ( (AU:T3D) ) has provided an announcement.

333D Limited has announced a proposed issue of 12,670,333 ordinary fully paid securities, with the issuance date set for July 15, 2025. This move is part of a placement or other type of issue, potentially impacting the company’s capital structure and market positioning by providing additional resources for growth and operational expansion.

More about 333D Limited

333D Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on the development and provision of 3D printing solutions. The company is involved in producing 3D printed products and services, catering to various industries that require innovative and customized manufacturing solutions.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$1.06M

For a thorough assessment of T3D stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue