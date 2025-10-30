3 E Network Technology Delays Yearly Report Filing

3 E Network Technology Group Ltd. Class A ( (MASK) ) has released a notification of late filing.

3 E Network Technology Group Ltd. Class A has announced a delay in filing its Form 20-F (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending June 30, 2025. The primary reason for this delay is the need for additional time to review and finalize its financial statements. The company anticipates that the Form 20-F will be filed no later than fifteen days following the original due date. Importantly, the company does not expect any significant changes in its financial results compared to the previous fiscal year. The notification was signed by the company’s CEO, Tingjun Yang, indicating ongoing compliance efforts.

