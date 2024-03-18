2seventy bio CSO Exits, Abecma Advances with FDA Committee

2seventy bio (TSVT) has issued an update.

Philip Gregory, Chief Scientific Officer of 2seventy bio, Inc., will leave the company following the completion of its asset sale to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. A Release Agreement ensures his equity awards will vest over the next twelve months after his departure. In separate news, Bristol Myers Squibb and 2seventy bio announced a favorable FDA advisory committee vote for Abecma, a drug for multiple myeloma, which will influence the FDA’s decision on the drug’s supplemental Biologics License Application.

