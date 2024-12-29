29Metals Sees Reduced Stake by EMR Capital Holdings

29metals Ltd. (AU:29M) has released an update.

EMR Capital Holdings has decreased its voting power in 29Metals Limited to 22.98% from 25.47%, as reported in a recent notice. This change highlights a shift in the substantial holdings of the company, which may impact investor perceptions and market dynamics. Investors in 29Metals might find this development noteworthy as it could influence the company’s future strategic decisions.

