29Metals Director Boosts Shareholding Amid Entitlement Offer

29metals Ltd. (AU:29M) has released an update.

Tamara Brown, a director at 29Metals Ltd., increased her direct holding of ordinary shares by acquiring 43,997 shares at $0.27 each, bringing her total to 106,912 shares. This acquisition was part of the retail component of the company’s recent Entitlement Offer. Investors may find this move indicative of Brown’s confidence in the company’s future performance.

For further insights into AU:29M stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.