22nd Century Settles Shareholder Derivative Actions

On April 17, 2025, 22nd Century Group, Inc. announced a settlement agreement to resolve shareholder derivative actions related to allegations of a paid stock promotion scheme and misleading public statements. The settlement, pending court approval, includes a payment of $768,333 to plaintiffs’ attorneys and the implementation of corporate governance practices for five years. The settlement does not admit liability, and defendants deny any wrongdoing. This resolution aims to avoid further litigation costs and provides benefits to the company and its shareholders.

Spark’s Take on XXII Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, XXII is a Underperform.

22nd Century Group faces substantial risks due to ongoing financial struggles, poor valuation metrics, and negative market sentiment. Despite strategic moves towards restructuring and profitability, persistent losses and dependency on financing weigh heavily on the overall stock score.

More about 22nd Century

YTD Price Performance: -86.48%

Average Trading Volume: 621,598

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.96M

