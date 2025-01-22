1Spatial Expands Share Capital with New Issuance

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

1Spatial ( (GB:SPA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

1Spatial plc has issued 50,000 new ordinary shares following the exercise of employee share options, increasing its total issued share capital to 111,317,829 shares with 111,302,430 shares carrying voting rights. This change in share capital impacts shareholders’ calculations for disclosure under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, marking a development in the company’s capital structure and shareholder engagement.

More about 1Spatial

1Spatial plc is a global leader in Location Master Data Management (LMDM) solutions, headquartered in Cambridge, serving over 1,000 customers worldwide, including enterprises and government bodies. The company offers a patented rules engine powering software platforms, business applications, and SaaS products, with flexible deployment options such as cloud-based SaaS, on-premise, and hybrid solutions. Recent SaaS offerings include 1Streetworks for traffic management in the UK and Public Safety NG-9-1-1 for US public safety compliance.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 168,597

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £78.43M

