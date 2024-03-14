1933 Industries Halts CBD Division Amid Market Challenges

1933 Industries, Inc. (TSE:TGIF) has released an update.

1933 Industries Inc., a Nevada-based cannabis company, has halted operations of its Canna Hemp™ CBD consumer packaged goods division due to diminishing demand and market challenges. The CBD market struggles include increased competition, store closures, regulatory uncertainties, and the emergence of psychoactive Delta 8 products. The company is reevaluating the potential for growth in the CBD sector amidst these ongoing issues.

For further insights into TSE:TGIF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.