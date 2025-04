1851 Capital Becomes Substantial Holder in COG Financial Services

COG Financial Services Limited ( (AU:COG) ) has provided an update.

COG Financial Services Ltd has announced that 1851 Capital Pty Ltd has become a substantial holder in the company as of April 17, 2025. 1851 Capital Pty Ltd acquired 10,527,058 ordinary shares, representing a 5.22% voting power in COG Financial Services Ltd. This acquisition may influence the company’s shareholder dynamics and potentially impact its strategic decisions moving forward.

More about COG Financial Services Limited

YTD Price Performance: 31.05%

Average Trading Volume: 238,694

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$251.3M

