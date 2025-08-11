180 Life Sciences Secures $156.25M in Convertible Notes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

180 Life Sciences ( (ATNF) ) has shared an update.

On August 8, 2025, 180 Life Sciences entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with an institutional investor to issue senior secured convertible notes worth $156.25 million. The proceeds will be used to expand the company’s ETH holdings as part of its new treasury strategy. The issuance of these notes is a significant step in the company’s strategy to focus on digital asset accumulation and enhance its balance sheet, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences, also known as ETHZilla, is an innovative biotechnology company transitioning towards software-enabled gaming and entertainment. The company is integrating an Ethereum (ETH) treasury strategy and aims to become a benchmark for on-chain treasury management among public companies.

Average Trading Volume: 2,455,440

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $462.1M

