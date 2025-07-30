180 Life Sciences Announces $425M Private Placement Deal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

180 Life Sciences ( (ATNF) ) just unveiled an update.

On July 29, 2025, 180 Life Sciences Corp. announced a significant private placement agreement to raise $425 million, aiming to establish an Ethereum treasury reserve and rebrand as ETHZilla Corporation. The transaction, expected to close on August 1, 2025, involves selling common stock and pre-funded warrants to institutional investors. The proceeds will be used to purchase Ethereum and support the company’s new digital asset strategy. This strategic move positions the company to capitalize on the growing Ethereum ecosystem and aims to deliver value to shareholders by leveraging Ethereum’s potential in decentralized finance.

More about 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp. operates in the biotechnology sector, focusing on developing therapies for inflammatory diseases. The company is now expanding its operations to include a digital asset treasury strategy centered around Ethereum, aiming to leverage staking, lending, and liquidity provisioning.

Average Trading Volume: 2,199,710

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $17.57M

