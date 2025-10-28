17LIVE Group Limited Strengthens Audit Committee with New Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from 17LIVE Group Limited ( (SG:LVR) ).

17LIVE Group Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Hideto Mizuno as a member of its Audit Committee, effective from October 27, 2025. This appointment aligns with the company’s governance framework, enhancing its audit oversight capabilities, and potentially strengthening its market position.

More about 17LIVE Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 113,861

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$167.5M

