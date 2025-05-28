17LIVE Group Limited Holds Annual General Meeting in Singapore

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest update is out from 17LIVE Group Limited ( (SG:LVR) ).

17LIVE Group Limited held its Annual General Meeting on April 28, 2025, at NUSS Suntec City Guild House in Singapore. The meeting was attended by the company’s Board of Directors, including Chairman Phua Jiexian, Joseph, and other key executives such as the Chief Executive Officer Jiang Honghui. The gathering also included shareholders and external professionals, reflecting the company’s commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement.

Average Trading Volume: 47,527

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

