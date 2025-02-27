1414 Degrees Ltd Reports Increased Half-Year Loss Amid Asset Growth

The latest announcement is out from 1414 Degrees Ltd. ( (AU:14D) ).

1414 Degrees Ltd reported a 33.2% increase in its loss for the half-year ending December 31, 2024, amounting to $1,319,934. Despite the financial setback, the company’s net tangible assets per ordinary security improved slightly from 2.66 cents to 2.83 cents, indicating a marginal strengthening of its asset base. The company’s joint venture, SiliconAurora Pty Ltd, also contributed to the losses, with a reported loss of $356,861. No dividends were declared or paid during this period, reflecting the company’s focus on navigating its financial challenges.

More about 1414 Degrees Ltd.

1414 Degrees Ltd operates in the energy sector, focusing on thermal energy storage solutions. The company aims to provide sustainable and efficient energy storage options, which are crucial for balancing energy supply and demand in various markets.

YTD Price Performance: -30.0%

Average Trading Volume: 234,932

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$5.99M

