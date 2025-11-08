10X Genomics Earnings Call: Mixed Results Amid Challenges

10X Genomics ((TXG)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The recent earnings call from 10X Genomics painted a mixed picture for investors and stakeholders. While the company showcased strong performance in spatial consumables and successful new product launches, these positives were somewhat overshadowed by declines in overall revenue and instrument sales. The ongoing macroeconomic challenges and funding uncertainties continue to pose significant hurdles for the company’s growth trajectory.

Exceeded Revenue Guidance

10X Genomics reported a total revenue of $149 million for the third quarter, which surpassed the top end of their guidance range. This achievement highlights the company’s ability to navigate through challenging economic conditions and deliver results that exceed expectations.

Strong Performance of Spatial Consumables

The spatial consumables segment demonstrated robust growth, with revenue increasing by 19% year-over-year. This growth was primarily driven by strong demand for Xenium consumables, indicating a healthy market appetite for these products.

Launch of Next-Generation Chromium Flex

The company has begun shipping the next generation of Chromium Flex, which promises improved sensitivity, robustness, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. This launch is expected to enhance the company’s competitive position in the market.

Partnership with Anthropic for Data Analysis

10X Genomics has partnered with Anthropic to address the data analysis bottleneck. By integrating with Claude for Life Sciences, the partnership aims to make data analysis more accessible, potentially accelerating research and development processes.

Successful Balance Sheet Management

The company ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet, holding $482 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. This reflects an increase of $35 million from the prior quarter, showcasing effective financial management.

Decline in Overall Revenue

Despite some positive developments, total revenue decreased by 2% year-over-year. This decline was primarily due to lower average selling prices for consumables and instruments, indicating pricing pressures in the market.

Challenges in U.S. Market

The U.S. market posed significant challenges, with Americas revenue down 9% year-over-year. This decline was driven by continued uncertainty in the U.S. academic and government funding environment, affecting purchasing decisions.

Decline in Instrument Revenue

Instrument revenue saw a significant decline, with total instrument revenue down 37%. Chromium instrument revenue decreased by 36%, and spatial instrument revenue fell by 38%, highlighting challenges in the instrument segment.

Single-Cell Consumable Revenue Decline

Chromium consumables revenue decreased by 4% year-over-year. This decline was primarily driven by lower average selling prices, despite a double-digit growth in reaction volumes, indicating competitive pricing pressures.

Macro Challenges and Uncertainty

Ongoing macroeconomic challenges and policy uncertainties continue to affect customer spending behavior, particularly for capital expenditures. These challenges are expected to persist, influencing future revenue streams.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, 10X Genomics anticipates fourth-quarter revenue in the range of $154 million to $158 million. Despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges, the company expects no significant change in customer purchasing behavior, with cautious spending patterns likely to continue, especially concerning capital expenditures.

In summary, the earnings call from 10X Genomics reflected a mixed sentiment, with notable achievements in certain segments counterbalanced by declines in others. The company remains focused on navigating macroeconomic challenges while leveraging its strengths in spatial consumables and new product innovations to drive future growth.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue