10X Genomics Earnings Call: Mixed Results Amid Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

10X Genomics Earnings Call: Mixed Results Amid Challenges

10X Genomics Earnings Call: Mixed Results Amid Challenges

10X Genomics ((TXG)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The recent earnings call from 10X Genomics painted a mixed picture for investors and stakeholders. While the company showcased strong performance in spatial consumables and successful new product launches, these positives were somewhat overshadowed by declines in overall revenue and instrument sales. The ongoing macroeconomic challenges and funding uncertainties continue to pose significant hurdles for the company’s growth trajectory.

Exceeded Revenue Guidance

10X Genomics reported a total revenue of $149 million for the third quarter, which surpassed the top end of their guidance range. This achievement highlights the company’s ability to navigate through challenging economic conditions and deliver results that exceed expectations.

Strong Performance of Spatial Consumables

The spatial consumables segment demonstrated robust growth, with revenue increasing by 19% year-over-year. This growth was primarily driven by strong demand for Xenium consumables, indicating a healthy market appetite for these products.

Launch of Next-Generation Chromium Flex

The company has begun shipping the next generation of Chromium Flex, which promises improved sensitivity, robustness, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. This launch is expected to enhance the company’s competitive position in the market.

Partnership with Anthropic for Data Analysis

10X Genomics has partnered with Anthropic to address the data analysis bottleneck. By integrating with Claude for Life Sciences, the partnership aims to make data analysis more accessible, potentially accelerating research and development processes.

Successful Balance Sheet Management

The company ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet, holding $482 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. This reflects an increase of $35 million from the prior quarter, showcasing effective financial management.

Decline in Overall Revenue

Despite some positive developments, total revenue decreased by 2% year-over-year. This decline was primarily due to lower average selling prices for consumables and instruments, indicating pricing pressures in the market.

Challenges in U.S. Market

The U.S. market posed significant challenges, with Americas revenue down 9% year-over-year. This decline was driven by continued uncertainty in the U.S. academic and government funding environment, affecting purchasing decisions.

Decline in Instrument Revenue

Instrument revenue saw a significant decline, with total instrument revenue down 37%. Chromium instrument revenue decreased by 36%, and spatial instrument revenue fell by 38%, highlighting challenges in the instrument segment.

Single-Cell Consumable Revenue Decline

Chromium consumables revenue decreased by 4% year-over-year. This decline was primarily driven by lower average selling prices, despite a double-digit growth in reaction volumes, indicating competitive pricing pressures.

Macro Challenges and Uncertainty

Ongoing macroeconomic challenges and policy uncertainties continue to affect customer spending behavior, particularly for capital expenditures. These challenges are expected to persist, influencing future revenue streams.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, 10X Genomics anticipates fourth-quarter revenue in the range of $154 million to $158 million. Despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges, the company expects no significant change in customer purchasing behavior, with cautious spending patterns likely to continue, especially concerning capital expenditures.

In summary, the earnings call from 10X Genomics reflected a mixed sentiment, with notable achievements in certain segments counterbalanced by declines in others. The company remains focused on navigating macroeconomic challenges while leveraging its strengths in spatial consumables and new product innovations to drive future growth.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement