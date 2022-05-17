Coinbase Takes a U-Turn on Hiring Plan

Cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) has announced plans to review its employee numbers and slow down hiring as the crypto market continues to struggle.

In a blog post, the company’s President and COO, Emilie Choi, said, “Heading into this year, we planned to triple the size of the company. Given current market conditions, we feel it’s prudent to slow hiring and reassess our headcount needs against our highest-priority business goals. Headcount growth is a key input to our financial model, and this is an important action to ensure we manage our business to the scenarios we planned for, specifically the potential adjusted EBITDA we are aiming to manage to.”

The changes are unlikely to impact the Delaware-based company’s second-quarter and full-year 2022 outlook, which it announced with the first-quarter results.

Last week, Coinbase reported weak first-quarter results. Net loss came in at $1.98 per share, compared with the year-ago profit of $3.05 per share and the Street’s profit estimate of $0.05 per share. Total revenue stood at $1.17 billion, lower than analysts’ expectations of $1.5 billion.

COIN stock was up more than 7.2% at the time of writing on Tuesday. It closed 9.1% down on Monday.

Wall Street Weighs In

After the first-quarter results were announced, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) analyst Will Nance downgraded the rating on the stock to Hold from Buy and reduced the price target from $240 to $80 (30% upside potential).

The analyst said, “In an environment where the market is focused on profitability, recession risk, and the fading of pandemic-driven exuberance in retail trading, we believe COIN’s stock will struggle to outperform in the near term.”

Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 14 Buys, four Holds and two Sells. COIN’s average price target of $177.39 implies 187.5% upside potential.

Bloggers’ Sentiment

TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 77% Bullish on COIN, compared to the sector average of 68%.

