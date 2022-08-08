tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
TipRanksStock Market NewsBLK NewsCoinbase Stock: Here’s What to Expect Tomorrow
Market News

Coinbase Stock: Here’s What to Expect Tomorrow

Story Highlights

TipRanks Website Traffic Tool portends that Cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase Global will likely report a weak second quarter tomorrow.

Cryptocurrency exchange platform company Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is scheduled to release its second-quarter earnings results tomorrow after the market closes.

Based in the U.S., Coinbase Global provides end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto-economy. It generates almost all its net revenue from transaction fees from trades that occur on its platform.

With the crypto economy’s recent volatility, investors will be waiting for the company’s quarterly results, seeking answers to many of their concerns.

For the second quarter, the consensus estimate for Coinbase Global earnings is pegged at a loss of $2.47 per share. This implies a significant deterioration from the earnings of $6.42 per share reported in the second quarter of 2021.

Disappointingly, the consensus estimate for the company’s revenues stands at $879.69 million, much lower than the previous quarter’s tally of $1.17 billion and less than half of the revenues of $1.77 billion generated in the prior-year quarter.

Coinbase’s Website Traffic Trends Hint at a Poor Q2 Show

A look at Coinbase’s website traffic points out that the company’s second-quarter revenues may disappoint.

Per the TipRanks Website Traffic tool, the footfall on coinbase.com declined 16.99% in June versus May. Further, it decreased 25.32% in the second quarter of 2022 versus the first quarter of 2022.

What’s Happening with COIN?

COIN stock has been very volatile due to uncertainties in the crypto market. The stock has lost 66% of its market capitalization over the past year.

Interestingly, it has surged over 50% in the last five trading days. Last Wednesday, the stock jumped over 20% after it announced an agreement with asset management giant BlackRock (BLK) to give direct access to the latter’s institutional clients to buy and sell crypto, starting with bitcoin trading.

Further, the proposed crypto regulation bill is expected to ease crypto market volatility with the potential to boost COIN’s revenues.

On the flip side, Coinbase has recently come under the radar of the SEC, as the regulator is investigating crypto listings.

Wall Street’s Take on COIN

Dan Dolev of Mizuho Securities believes the last week’s share price jump is premature. He stated, “At ~$1.8bn of crypto trading volume generated on the COIN platform, Wednesday’s volumes were barely above July’s ‘crypto winter’ levels, suggesting that the hype was premature.”

According to TipRanks, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on COIN, which is based on 13 Buys, six Holds, and two Sell ratings. COIN’s average price forecast of $111.58 implies 19.91% upside potential.

Final Thoughts

COIN stock was up 4.7% on Friday. It is trading over 5% higher in the pre-market trading session today. Despite its recent recovery, COIN stock is miles away from its peak of $350 levels seen in November last year.

The expected drop in COIN’s volumes and revenues in its second-quarter results is imminent. However, investors will wait for more details on the implications of the proposed bills and other recent developments.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BLK

Press ReleasesBlackRock® Canada Announces Final July Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF
14d ago
BLK
Here are 3 High-Yield Asset Management Stocks to Consider
BX
BIP
Blackrock Stock: Not Cheap, but Great for Long-Term Dividend-Growth
BLK
More BLK Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BLK

Press ReleasesBlackRock® Canada Announces Final July Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF
14d ago
BLK
Stock Analysis & IdeasHere are 3 High-Yield Asset Management Stocks to Consider
17d ago
BX
BIP
Stock Analysis & IdeasBlackrock Stock: Not Cheap, but Great for Long-Term Dividend-Growth
17d ago
BLK
More BLK Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Stock Market Today – Monday, Aug 08: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Barrick Gold Rises on Solid Q2 Performance
GOLD
Amazon Is All Set to Acquire iRobot
AMZN
IRBT
Palantir Stock Had a Great Fall. TipRanks’ Data Foreshadowed It.
PLTR
Why Is CVS-Signify Deal a Win-Win for Both?
CVS
SGFY
AMC CEO Aron Says Kind Words About Cramer on Twitter
AMC
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
IS
BYD
This Insider is Bulking up on Plant Green Stock
PLAG
Musk Notoriously Challenges Twitter CEO on Twitter
TWTR
More Market News >