Coinbase Falls 5.8% Despite Strong Q4 Earnings

Tune in to TipRanks TV for the latest financial news...
Tune in to TipRanks TV for the latest financial news
tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
New
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Coinbase Falls 5.8% Despite Strong Q4 Earnings

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) has reported better-than-expected results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Following the earnings, shares of the cryptocurrency exchange platform operator declined 5.8% to close at $169.10 in the extended trading session on Tuesday.

Coinbase reported quarterly revenues of $2.5 billion, which denotes a significant jump from the prior year’s figure of $585.1 million. Also, the figure surpassed the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion.

The overall growth in revenues was aided by the massive year-over-year jump witnessed in Transaction revenue, and Subscription and Services revenue to $2.3 billion and $213.4 million, respectively.

The company’s earnings per share (EPS) at the end of the quarter rose to $3.32 from $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year. The figure surpassed the consensus estimate of $1.80 per share.

Monthly Transacting Users (MTU) at the end of the quarter stood at 11.4 million against 2.8 million in the year-ago quarter. Also, trading volume and assets on platform witnessed a significant year-over-year increase and stood at $547 billion and $278 billion, respectively.

Guidance

The company forecasts retail MTUs and total trading volume to decline sequentially in the first quarter of 2022. On the expense side, Coinbase anticipates transaction expenses to be in the low-to-mid twenties as a percent of net revenue.

For 2022, the annual average retail MTUs is expected to be between 5 million and 15 million. Further, the company expects strong growth in subscription and services revenue.

Price Target

Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a price target of $220, which implies upside potential of 22.5% from current levels.

The Wall Street community is optimistic about the stock and has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 10 Buys, 1 Hold and 1 Sell. The average Coinbase price target of $339.91 implies that the stock has upside potential of 89.3% from current levels. Shares have declined 45.3% over the past year.

Hedge Fund Trading Activity

TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that confidence in Coinbase is currently Very Negative, as the cumulative change in holdings across all 12 hedge funds that were active in the last quarter was a decrease of 1.2 million shares.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Overstock.com Gains 22.8% as Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates
Clover Health Gains 14.9% on Higher Q4 Revenues
Monday.com Drops 28% Despite Beating Q4 Estimates